Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Homeowner pulled gun on woman who backed into his driveway

The 60-year-old is accused of threatening a woman with a gun after she briefly backed into his driveway. (SOURCE: WESH)
By Claire Metz
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM COAST, Fla. (WESH) – Police say a Florida man was so upset when someone pulled into his driveway, he confronted them and pulled out a gun.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Terry Vetsch charged out of his house in Palm Coast to confront a driver who backed into his driveway before pulling into the driveway across the street.

The incident was caught on Vetsch’s own home surveillance camera.

Mark Strobridge with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said these types of incidents are not uncommon.

“We’ve seen many many times where the anger gets a hold of somebody and they lose control about what they’re supposed to do. The unfortunate thing is sometimes it ends in death,” he said.

Investigators said the driver’s passenger, who was knocking on a friend’s door, heard the commotion and came back. Things escalated soon after. Vetsch allegedly told deputies the woman was the aggressor.

However, deputies said the surveillance video showed something else.

Although the woman walked toward the suspect, deputies said the woman was never on the suspect’s property. Instead, they said Vetsch walked toward her, pulled a gun from his pocket and pointed it at her head.

Investigators said Vetsch told them he believed the vehicle was someone else when he first saw the vehicle backing into the driveway. He reportedly told them he believed it was a neighbor he had had troubles with in the past.

“We ask that people just don’t engage each other when they’re in that kind of state of mind because it just, it never ends very well,” Strobridge said.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Vetsch was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
Several stretches of road in Sioux Falls will be closing temporarily for updates and...
City of Sioux Falls announces street closures for maintenance
2022 Pigskin Preview cover kid bound for the University of Washington
Lincoln Kienholz prep career comes to a championship close
Sioux Falls man sentenced to 30 years for First-Degree Rape
Lincoln and Jefferson prepare to meet in the 2023 South Dakota State Softball Semifinals
Championships set for State Softball Tournament

Latest News

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” opened in U.S. and Canadian theaters with a massive $120.5...
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ swings to massive $120.5 million opening
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia
FILE - This May 14, 2018 file photo shows Chuck Todd at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront in New...
Chuck Todd leaving NBC political panel show ‘Meet the Press’ and being replaced by Kristen Welker
Sunday Night's Forecast with Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Canaries' Pitcher Angel Lebron celebrates getting the final out in a 1-0 victory over Gary
Canaries get rare shutout win over Gary