Sioux Empire Spring Music Swap draws a large crowd

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As any musician will tell you, you can never have too much music gear. However, those who do have too much gear had a chance to give it a new home on Sunday.

The Sioux Empire Spring Music Swap was held on the back patio at Remedy Brewing. It was a chance for musicians and music lovers of all ages to purchase instruments, records and CDs, HiFi equipment and all sorts of other music gear.

Vendors set up tables from noon to 4:00 p.m., and many shoppers flipped through record crates, tried out guitars, and enjoyed the company of other music lovers.

“I love it. It’s a lot of fun. People that I used to hang out with in the 70s and 80s that I haven’t seen in a while came out and it’s great,” said Steve Zastrow, a vendor and owner of Crosstown Vinyl in Sioux Falls. “People are here, they’re having fun, they’re having a beer and selling a lot of records, guitars and everything. It’s good for buyers and sellers today.”

There were about 24 different vendors that took part in the music swap.

