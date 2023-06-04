Sioux Falls Area Humane Society announces change to adoption policy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society announced on Sunday that dog and cat adoptions will no longer be by appointment only.

Although open to the public, visitors will still need to be prescreened before being allowed to walk through the kennels.

More information on adopting a new pet can be found on the Humane Society’s website.

