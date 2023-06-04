Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society announces change to adoption policy

Although open to the public, visitors will still need to be prescreened before being allowed to...
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society announced on Sunday that dog and cat adoptions will no longer be by appointment only.

Although open to the public, visitors will still need to be prescreened before being allowed to walk through the kennels.

More information on adopting a new pet can be found on the Humane Society’s website.

Sunday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lexie Merley