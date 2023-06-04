Sioux Falls Corvette Club hosts 2023 Corvette Car Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The perfect event for car enthusiasts took place on Sunday in Sioux Falls.

The 2023 Sioux Falls Corvette Club Corvette Car Show took place from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Military Heritage Alliance.

The show included dozens of cars, door prizes and more. There was also a 50-50 drawing with proceeds going to the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

“It’s nice that people can come out and see the cars, every once in a while, somebody wants to ride in a car, we might give them a ride if it’s timely,” said the Vice President of the Corvette Club, Denny Robinson. “It’s good to have people come out and see the kinds of cars that we have and learn more about our club and what we do.”

There were more than 65 Corvettes on display.

