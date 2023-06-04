Avera Medical Minute
STATE AA SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Lincoln blanks Brookings to continue big school reign

Patriots defeat Bobcats 3-0 to win second consecutive title between club and sanctioned seasons
Lincoln beats Brookings 3-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first season of sanctioned high school softball season in South Dakota’s highest classification ended the same way the final club season in it did.

With the Lincoln Patriots on top.

Lincoln, winners of the 2021 State Championship in the final fall season as a club sport, claimed the first ever SDHSAA State AA Championship on Saturday evening at Northern State’s Koehler Field with a 3-0 victory over Brookings.

The Patriots (19-2) were locked in a scoreless battle with the Bobcats (16-4) until the third inning when Norah Christianson tripled and score two batters later on a wild pitch. Katelyn Hamm added insurance in the fifth inning with a two-run double.

That proved more than enough support in the circle for Madison Evans. The junior allowed just three hits, worked around five walks and struck out eight in going the distance.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy Midco Sports!

