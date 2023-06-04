Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

STATE B SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Castlewood wins thriller over Alcester-Hudson

Warriors break tie in the sixth inning to defeat Cubs 3-2
Castlewood tops Alcester-Hudson 3-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Castlewood Warriors lived up to their nickname in the State B Softball Championship by fighting for and through everything against a game Alcester-Hudson team.

Lyndsey Archer broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning with a bloop RBI single and the Claire Horn retired the Alcester-Hudson side in order in the seventh inning to finish a complete game 3-2 win and secure the first ever SDHSAA State B Championship on Saturday evening in Aberdeen.

Madeline Horn was responsible for the first two Castlewood (13-5) runs, hitting a single with trailing error that scored the first run in the first followed by a sacrifice fly in the third.

Alcester-Hudson (14-2), the top seed in the tournament, began fighting back in the fourth, cutting the deficit in half with an RBI double from Sarah Ebert. They tied the game an inning later on an RBI single from Paxtyn Moller.

Claire Horn scattered 9 hits over her seven innings and struck out five to pick up the win. Emma Moller took the complete game loss for the Cubs with seven strikeouts and seven hits allowed.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy Midco Sports!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
Noem announces National Guard deployment to southern border
SF Police: Children in truck prevent attempted vehicle theft
This week, Sanford in Aberdeen was turned into a real-life movie set, as production with...
Aberdeen Screenwriter shoots movie in hometown
Man dies in Sanborn County fatal crash
Sioux Falls man sentenced to 30 years for First-Degree Rape

Latest News

Lincoln wins the first ever sanction State AA Softball Title 3-0 over Brookings
STATE AA SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Lincoln blanks Brookings to continue big school reign
West Central's Caitlyn Hoff celebrates after catching the final out to secure the Trojans 4-0...
STATE A SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: SEVENTH HEAVEN! West Central blanks Tea to finish perfect season
Western Christian wins the 2023 Iowa 1A Boys State Soccer Title
Third time a charm for Western Christian as Wolfpack claim State 1A Soccer Championship
Augustana practices prior to playing in the 2023 NCAA Division Two College World Series
Augustana ready for return to College World Series