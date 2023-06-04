STATE B SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Castlewood wins thriller over Alcester-Hudson

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Castlewood Warriors lived up to their nickname in the State B Softball Championship by fighting for and through everything against a game Alcester-Hudson team.

Lyndsey Archer broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning with a bloop RBI single and the Claire Horn retired the Alcester-Hudson side in order in the seventh inning to finish a complete game 3-2 win and secure the first ever SDHSAA State B Championship on Saturday evening in Aberdeen.

Madeline Horn was responsible for the first two Castlewood (13-5) runs, hitting a single with trailing error that scored the first run in the first followed by a sacrifice fly in the third.

Alcester-Hudson (14-2), the top seed in the tournament, began fighting back in the fourth, cutting the deficit in half with an RBI double from Sarah Ebert. They tied the game an inning later on an RBI single from Paxtyn Moller.

Claire Horn scattered 9 hits over her seven innings and struck out five to pick up the win. Emma Moller took the complete game loss for the Cubs with seven strikeouts and seven hits allowed.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy Midco Sports!

