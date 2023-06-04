Avera Medical Minute
STATE A SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: SEVENTH HEAVEN! West Central blanks Tea to finish perfect season

Trojans win 4-0 to claim inaugural SDHSAA State A Championship and win their seventh consecutive title between club and sanctioned
West Central beats Tea 4-0
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whether softball is a club sport, or sanctioned by the SDHSAA in South Dakota, you can pretty much count on the West Central Trojans winning the state championship.

After winning six consecutive club titles when the sport was played in the fall, West Central claimed their first sanctioned title with a dominating performance in the State A Championship on Saturday evening in Aberdeen, shutting down Tea 4-0 to finish a perfect 22-0 season.

A day after Tea (12-6) had, fittingly, scored 22 runs in their upset win over top seed Dell Rapids they were stymied by West Central ace Caitlyn Hoff. The junior worked seven shutout innings and struck out nine while allowing just four hits and two walks. She was also a force at the plate, going 2-3 with a run scored and a walk.

The Trojans got her the lead in the second on an RBI fielders choice from Kaylee Olson. In the fourth they doubled the lead when Jocelyn Nilson gapped an RBI Double that plated Addy Kunzweiler. Emillee Stofferahn landed the final blow with a two-run homerun in the sixth.

Nevaeh Berg was one of the only Titans to have any success against Hoff going 2-3.

