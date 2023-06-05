Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

118-year-old time capsule found stashed inside fire department’s wall

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.
The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.(Marion County Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Firefighters with the Marion City Fire Department in Ohio recently discovered a small box, sealed shut at their station.

It turned out to be a time capsule from 1905.

Inside were several items connected to the city and the fire department at the time, including newspapers, a contract to build the station and a roster of city officials.

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.

They were trying to preserve it ahead of the building’s demolition.

The time capsule and items inside will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society until the new station is built.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although open to the public, visitors will still need to be prescreened before being allowed to...
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society announces change to adoption policy
Until a few weeks ago, South Dakota was one of the final two states that hadn’t yet reported a...
Officials respond to Xylazine cases arriving in South Dakota
One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
Several stretches of road in Sioux Falls will be closing temporarily for updates and...
City of Sioux Falls announces street closures for maintenance
The perfect event for car enthusiasts took place on Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Corvette Club hosts 2023 Corvette Car Show

Latest News

The 16 migrants are from Colombia and Venezuela. They entered the U.S. through Texas, were...
California attorney general blames Florida for charter flight that took migrants to Sacramento
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The...
Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 bodies recovered at Iowa apartment collapse site
The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.
3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say