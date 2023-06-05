City of Sioux Falls starts spraying for mosquitos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first mosquito spraying effort of the season starts tonight in targeted areas of Sioux Falls.

The city’s health department will spray in zones. Zones 7, 10, 11, 15 and 16 are scheduled for spraying Monday night between 8:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.

See this map to determine which zone you live in.

Additionally, the Sioux Falls Health Department will begin spraying the bike trail one to two times a week between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. or in the evening between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

All spraying depends on weather conditions.

The City will be using the product Aqua Reslin for spray treatments. The City says it uses products that are designed to break down in the environment quickly.

Updates about the spraying progress throughout the city can be found here: siouxfalls.org/spray.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.