Free summer food program begins in Sioux Falls
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District kicks off the Summer Food Service Program on Monday, which is open to all children 0-18 years of age.
The program is free and no paperwork is necessary.
Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at eight different locations.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at six different locations, and five days a week at two locations.
No meals will be served July 3rd or 4th due to the Independence Day holiday.
A full list of locations for meals can be found here.
