Free summer food program begins in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District kicks off the Summer Food Service Program on Monday, which is open to all children 0-18 years of age.

The program is free and no paperwork is necessary.

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at eight different locations.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at six different locations, and five days a week at two locations.

No meals will be served July 3rd or 4th due to the Independence Day holiday.

A full list of locations for meals can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.