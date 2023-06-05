Avera Medical Minute
Free summer food program begins in Sioux Falls

The program is free and no paperwork is necessary.
The program is free and no paperwork is necessary.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District kicks off the Summer Food Service Program on Monday, which is open to all children 0-18 years of age.

The program is free and no paperwork is necessary.

Breakfast will be served from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at eight different locations.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at six different locations, and five days a week at two locations.

No meals will be served July 3rd or 4th due to the Independence Day holiday.

A full list of locations for meals can be found here.

