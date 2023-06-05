Avera Medical Minute
Hot Temps, Spotty Storms

More Storm Chances this Week
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine for most of our Monday. Highs will be back in the upper 80s and low 90s. More chances of pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. These short-lived showers and storms will be pretty similar to what we’ve been seeing the past few days. Some of these storms could have some gusty winds and small hail.

Chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue through the middle of this week. Highs will be back in the upper 80s tomorrow with mid 80s for the second half of these week. Rain chances should start to diminish toward the end of the week, too.

Over the weekend, it looks like we will stay mostly dry with just a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Highs will cool off, too. We’ll be in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday with mid to upper 70s Sunday. Highs next week should warm quickly back into the 80s.

