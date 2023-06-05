Media Camp kicks off with a family connection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday was the official kick-off to our weeklong Media Camp, where high school students get the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of working in the news industry. Some former campers were on hand to share their experiences, including a family connection.

“Make them feel comfortable about starting off because I know it can be a scary thing right off the bat, knowing that you’re going to go on the news,” Xavier Carbonneau said.

Xavier was part of the class of campers in 2019, and he looks back fondly on his experience.

“I remember it was a great crew of people. Both the people I was working with the other student media campers — and also Jim Berman,” Xavier said.

Following the camp, Xavier shared his experience with his brother Xander.

“I originally heard about media camp from my brother when he did it a couple of years ago. I thought it was a really cool thing that he got to do, and I was excited to see if I could try and get in, too,” Xander said.

Now that the media camp badge has been passed on, Xander begins his weeklong journey. There could be a family competition growing.

“It’s like a happy competitive — a good, nice competitive. I actually had one year of speech with him, and we were very competitive in that. We weren’t even in the same category, but we’d always look at the results and compare,” Xander said.

Xavier was a media camp anchor, and Xander aims to follow suit but is most of all happy for the opportunity.

“I think he would be a great weatherman, but I know he would love to be an anchor, and it would be cool to see him be an anchor, as well. I’m excited to see him on the news,” Xavier said.

“I would probably prefer a reporter or an anchor spot, but if there’s an opening spot for weather or sports, I’m fine with that, too,” Xander said.

Xander and the rest of this year’s campers will produce their very own newscast that will air this Friday at 5 and 6 p.m. on Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.