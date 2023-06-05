Avera Medical Minute
Monday Munchies: Rainy Day Coffee Co.

By Elle Dickau
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Your local caffeine dealer on wheels Rainy Day Coffee is this week’s Monday Munchies feature.

From a small coffee roastery to a traveling coffee operation, Rainy Day Coffee has come a long way.

Shania Rozeboom started her food truck after missing putting that coffee in a cup.

“I started roasting in 2019,” Rozeboom said. “I have about eight different roasts that I do. I started at farmers markets, craft shows and such, but I missed putting it in a cup. So in 2021, my husband and I found this old truck that was actually an ice cream truck beforehand, and we worked from January of ‘21 to May, fixing it up and getting it ready to go as a coffee truck. It’s been a journey ever since.”

They offer a variety of options at Rainy Day Coffee Co.

“In addition to our lattes, we have Americanos, we have the Lucille float — which is a cold brew and ice cream, like a root beer float but with coffee — and then for the non-coffee people, we have smoothies, chai tea, hot chocolate, and cider,” Rozeboom said.

She loves to share her passion for coffee with South Dakota.

“I love driving this thing around because people are like, ‘What is this blue thing rolling around?’ They think it’s so cute, and there’s so much support,” Rozeboom said. “Sometimes, they’ll squeal when they come up, and it’s hilarious, but when people show up, it just makes everything worth it — all the hard work and the hot days and everything. It’s so much fun to put a coffee in their hand and know that they’re going to have a good day.”

For your morning pick-me-up on wheels, check out Rainy Day Coffee Company.

