Siouxland Libraries hosts Summer Reading Program

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily Harris with Siouxland Libraries visited Dakota News Now to talk about the Summer Reading Program.

More information and a reading log can be found here: siouxlandlib.org/summer-reading-program.

Harris offered examples of books that meet the reading challenge requirements for the program.

”Homecoming” by Kate Morton is a book with a new sticker.

”Happy Place” by Emily Henry is a book set in a vacation destination.

”The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden is a book with a cover that makes you laugh.

“Yours Truly” by Abigail Jimenez is a book with a mysterious cover.

