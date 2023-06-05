Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - Police say a teenager has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old child in Storm Lake, Iowa.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, at about midnight Friday, June 2, they received a report about somebody visiting a parody website called “rentahitman.com” and attempting to get a hitman to murder a child in Storm Lake. The police department says they received this information from the webmaster of rentahitman.com, who said the person trying to get the hitman had provided details about the child, including the child’s name and where they could be located.

Police began an investigation and by Friday morning they had a possible suspect, a 17-year-old girl from Storm Lake. That same morning, police say an undercover officer posing as a hitman made contact with the suspect.

Police say the undercover officer confirmed with the suspect that they wanted the 7-year-old killed. The teen also allegedly confirmed the name of the child, their home and address, and at what time the child would be at the house. Following this, at about 3:30 p.m. Friday police took the teen into their custody.

Friday afternoon police say they conducted interviews with the teen and searched their cell phone. Based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation, police believe this was a credible threat to the child.

At about 8 p.m. Friday police charged the teen with one count of solicitation to commit murder, which carries a possible 10-year sentence. The 17-year-old was then transported to the Cherokee YES Center. Their identity is not being released by law enforcement at this time.

Police say the child and their family were not harmed and were unaware of the potential threat.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Although open to the public, visitors will still need to be prescreened before being allowed to...
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society announces change to adoption policy
Officials respond to Xylazine cases arriving in South Dakota
Officials respond to Xylazine cases arriving in South Dakota
One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
One hospitalized following four-vehicle crash in Sioux Falls
The perfect event for car enthusiasts took place on Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Corvette Club hosts 2023 Corvette Car Show
Several stretches of road in Sioux Falls will be closing temporarily for updates and...
City of Sioux Falls announces street closures for maintenance

Latest News

The South Dakota Department of Social Services in Pierre.
More states, including SD, seek postpartum Medicaid coverage beyond 2 months
Officials respond to Xylazine cases arriving in South Dakota
Officials respond to Xylazine cases arriving in South Dakota
The program is free and no paperwork is necessary.
Free summer food program begins in Sioux Falls
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023