Aberdeen theft suspects caught in Minnesota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After multiple reports of thefts and stolen vehicles last week, the Aberdeen Police Department was able to track down the suspects with the help of Minnesota authorities.

In total, the suspects are believed to be involved in eight thefts from vehicles, five stolen vehicles and three stolen firearms.

According to the APD, reports of the thefts began early last week. Several videos of the three juvenile suspects were posted and numerous tips aided in identifying the suspects.

On Monday, the APD reported that Minnesota authorities took the suspects into custody over the weekend after having to use the PIT maneuver to disable their vehicle. The vehicle was stolen, but not from Aberdeen.

The three juvenile suspects were on probation and will be brought back to South Dakota to face charges.

