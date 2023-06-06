Authorities searching for dog that bit woman while unleashed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Animal Control is searching for a dog that bit a woman’s leg at Falls Park over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, the woman was with her children at the park when an unleashed black and white pit bull mix bit her.

The dog was seen with two men walking with three other dogs as well. One man was wearing all blue clothing with his arm in a black sling and the other man was wearing all black clothing with some white on his shirt. The two men and dogs were last seen walking toward the downtown area.

Any information on the dog is being requested by Animal Control and can be shared by calling 605-367-7000.

