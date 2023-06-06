Brandon Valley and Renner split Legion doubleheader

RENNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than a week after the end of the State High School Baseball season, the summer Legion baseball season is in full swing.

On Monday night Renner Post 307 welcomed in Brandon Valley Post 131 for a doubleheader at historic Renner Ballpark. The visitors bats boomed in the opener with Brandon Valley dominating in a 15-2 victory. A much closer night cap saw Renner earn the split with a 7-5 decision.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

