Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Canada’s wildfires affect air quality in parts of US

Smoke and haze will linger in parts of the Midwest and Northeast this week. (Source: CBC/CTV NETWORK/NOVA SCOTIA GOVERNMENT/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wildfires in Canada are causing air quality alerts in parts of the U.S.

Minneapolis currently has moderate conditions, although it’s expected to get worse on Tuesday and possibly be hazardous to people with breathing problems.

Most of Wisconsin’s air quality reports have expired, but some spots, including Green Bay and Milwaukee, are still deemed unhealthy.

Among the other states that could have issues over the next 24 hours are New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Forecasters said a cold front is set to move south this week, and that could push smoke to other areas.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Officials respond to Xylazine cases arriving in South Dakota
Officials respond to Xylazine cases arriving in South Dakota
Although open to the public, visitors will still need to be prescreened before being allowed to...
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society announces change to adoption policy
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
The perfect event for car enthusiasts took place on Sunday in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Corvette Club hosts 2023 Corvette Car Show

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
White House website highlights infrastructure, manufacturing investments as Biden pushes policy wins
Brazilian vocalist Astrud Gilberto poses in New York City on Aug. 20, 1981.
Astrud Gilberto, famed singer of ‘The Girl from Ipanema,’ dead at 83
Miller is the owner of Hedgehog Belly Design, an infant and children’s wear clothing company...
Mom launches kids clothing line from a happy accident
Miller is the owner of Hedgehog Belly Design, an infant and children’s wear clothing company...
Mom launches kids clothing line from a happy accident