Colman-Egan’s Daniela Lee on a fast track to success

By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There’s nothing quite like the feeling of reaching full stride for Daniela Lee.

“I love the feeling when I reach my top speed! It’s always just a relaxed, nice speed. That’s my favorite part.” Lee says.

Few have come as far to find that feeling.

Daniela was adopted from Haiti at the age of four and brought to a new world in Colman.

“It’s kind of crazy! Coming to America, it’s a great opportunity, but coming to smal town Colman-Egan, it’s interesting being I guess known by everyone. But yeah, it’s a good time!” Daniela says.

A passion for running developed despite the lack of a track at Colman-Egan High School.

“Well we work on our streets! Our long distance runs are around the community. Seventh grade year I got a little scared because I wasn’t supposed to run the State Meet as an alternate but I got to run it in seventh grade. And I was pretty speedy then so ever since then I guess I’ve been kicking it into gear, trying to be better each year.” Daniela says.

And Lee has, winning ten individual and relay state championships, while helping the Hawks win three consecutive State B team titles.

This year she won meet MVP honors and ran the fastest 100 meter dash of any class. It almost certainly means that journey that started more than 2200 miles away in another country will continue for Daniela at a college program following her senior year.

“Every day, every day I think about how God blessed me. God blessed me and I try to use that talent to influence others and everything but yeah, I’ve been blessed. It’ll be insane! I’m excited for what’s coming up.” Lee says.

