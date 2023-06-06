Dakota News Now Media Camp continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s the second day of the Dakota News Now Media Camp, where area high school students are learning how a news station functions — everything from news to sales to promotions.

Tuesday, students presented their own sales pitch and continued to learn about various roles at Dakota News Now.

Campers say they are eager to learn more about themselves through this process.

“I am an athlete, and I have always had a big interest in sports media,” said Alexander Langner. “I love watching SportsCenter and ESPN and all those shows. I was always told, ‘Just roll with it — have fun and be yourself,’ and look where I am now.”

