Feeding South Dakota starts summer backpack program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With school out for the year, Feeding South Dakota is helping keep children fed over the summer weekends through its backpack program.

Each backpack contains ingredients for easy-to-prepare meals, such as granola bars, oatmeal, canned soup, fruit cups and more.

Families can receive one backpack per child once a week at any of the program’s participating locations.

“There’s no paperwork necessary, no income guidelines necessary. They just need to arrive at one of the participating locations. We do ask that the kids are present. Otherwise, there is no necessary paperwork involved,” said Jen Keller, programs manager.

More information aout when and where to pick up the free meals can be found here: feedingsouthdakota.org/programs/child-hunger/backpack.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.