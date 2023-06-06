Avera Medical Minute
Four State Golf Tournaments Tee Off

AA Girls at Hillsview in Pierre, A Girls at Meadowbrook in Rapid City, B Girls at Cattail Crossing in Watertown & B Boys at Prairie Winds in Watertown
The 2023 SDHSAA State B Boys Golf Tournament tees off in Watertown
The 2023 SDHSAA State B Boys Golf Tournament tees off in Watertown
By Zach Borg
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 2022-23 high school sports season that started in early August begins it’s conclusion today as the final championship events of the year, State Golf, tee off in Watertown, Rapid City and Pierre.

Click on the video viewer for highlights of first round action at the State B Boys Golf Tournament at Prairie Winds in Watertown, the State B Girls Golf Tournament at Cattail Crossing in Watertown, and the State A Girls Golf Tournament at Meadowbrook in Rapid City!

Team and individual results, including the AA meet at Hillsview in Pierre, are available below.

Mitchell has the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State AA Girls Golf Tournament
Mitchell has the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State AA Girls Golf Tournament
Sioux Falls Christian has the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State B Girls Golf...
Sioux Falls Christian has the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State B Girls Golf Tournament
Chester has the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State B Girls Golf Tournament
Chester has the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State B Girls Golf Tournament
Gregory and Ethan are tied for the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State B Boys...
Gregory and Ethan are tied for the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State B Boys Golf Tournament

