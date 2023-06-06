Four State Golf Tournaments Tee Off

WATERTOWN & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 2022-23 high school sports season that started in early August begins it’s conclusion today as the final championship events of the year, State Golf, tee off in Watertown, Rapid City and Pierre.

Click on the video viewer for highlights of first round action at the State B Boys Golf Tournament at Prairie Winds in Watertown, the State B Girls Golf Tournament at Cattail Crossing in Watertown, and the State A Girls Golf Tournament at Meadowbrook in Rapid City!

Team and individual results, including the AA meet at Hillsview in Pierre, are available below.

Mitchell has the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State AA Girls Golf Tournament (Dakota News Now)

Sioux Falls Christian has the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State B Girls Golf Tournament (Dakota News Now)

Chester has the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State B Girls Golf Tournament (Dakota News Now)

Gregory and Ethan are tied for the lead after the first round of the 2023 SDHSAA State B Boys Golf Tournament (Dakota News Now)

