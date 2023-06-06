Four State Golf Tournaments Tee Off
AA Girls at Hillsview in Pierre, A Girls at Meadowbrook in Rapid City, B Girls at Cattail Crossing in Watertown & B Boys at Prairie Winds in Watertown
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 2022-23 high school sports season that started in early August begins it’s conclusion today as the final championship events of the year, State Golf, tee off in Watertown, Rapid City and Pierre.
Click on the video viewer for highlights of first round action at the State B Boys Golf Tournament at Prairie Winds in Watertown, the State B Girls Golf Tournament at Cattail Crossing in Watertown, and the State A Girls Golf Tournament at Meadowbrook in Rapid City!
Team and individual results, including the AA meet at Hillsview in Pierre, are available below.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.