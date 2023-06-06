Frontier Climbing hosts Climb with Pride event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Getting into the outdoors or outdoor sports can be intimidating if you try to start by yourself.

Climb with Pride is focused on connecting and helping LGBTQ+ climbers and allies get into climbing and building a more inclusive climbing community.

Frontier Climbing hosts a monthly event to connect the community.

“Climb with Pride is a queer climbing event for queer climbers and allies,” said Sam Bohanon. “It is the first Tuesday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. Our goal is to get more people into climbing, so that way, they can experience it and see if climbing is the right sport for them, then just have fun and build a community.”

This event is designed to help support and create a more inclusive space for the LGBTQ community.

“Queer voices need to be heard,” said Bohanon. “They need to be amplified sometimes. And it’s really a great spot for like-minded people like me to get together. That’s why there are other events like that started around Sioux Falls, as well, like with Rainbow Chorus.”

There are countless benefits to rock climbing.

“Physically, you get quite a bit stronger. A lot of climbing is in your legs, so you get stronger legs. It really helps your arms, shoulders, back. It’s really a full-body sport. So you see a lot of benefits there,” said Bohanon. “Mentally, you see a lot of benefits because you’re exercising, you’re getting outside, you’re getting sunlight. You’re also making new friends, building a new community.”

Bohanon says the first step is just getting there.

“We just need to come out here and try it. If you are worried about heights, you don’t have to go very high — you can just stay on the bouldering wall and just sort of traverse along everything and stay low. If they’re worried about falling, we have auto Blaze, which a lot of people are afraid to let go of at first, but after doing it a few times, it’s generally their favorite part. And I would also say to just bring a friend to help you with it because if something happens, then both of you can just sort of laugh about it later.”

From 6 to 9 p.m. tonight and every first Tuesday of the month, Frontier Climbing is ready to climb with pride.

