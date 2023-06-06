Avera Medical Minute
Local golfers raise nearly $70k for Junior Achievement

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden was among the group of golfers who helped raise nearly $70,000 for Junior Achievement.

On Monday, The 25th annual Junior Achievement 100-Hole Challenge took place at the Brandon Municipal Golf Course. The 18 golfers played at least 100 holes, and the funds benefit the JA experiences during the 2024-2025 school year.

“People think we’re crazy for playing 100 holes of golf. We go and get a lot of our friends and family to pledge money to inspire us to come out and play a 100 holes of golf today and we’ll raise over $70,000 dollars today for Junior Achievement and benefit kids all across South Dakota,” said JA volunteer and participant Matt Smith.

Junior Achievement of South Dakota serves more than 30 communities, and it aims to help prepare for the future in areas like financial and ethical decision-making.

“It’s neat being out here and being able to contribute to a cause like Junior Achievement and kind of raise awareness for some of the things that junior achievement is doing. When I was growing up, I didn’t necessarily go through Junior Achievement and once i found out about what they’re doing in Sioux Falls and what they’re about, it was something I want to be a part of,” said participant Logan Vernik.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

