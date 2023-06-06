Potential transfer discussed for Lucky Lady Casino licenses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last month the owner of the Lucky Lady Casino chose to withdraw the business’ liquor license after Pettigrew Heights residents spoke out against the renewal, citing safety concerns.

Now Sioux Falls City Council will make a decision regarding the transfer of the casino’s alcohol and video lottery licenses.

City Council voted to deny the renewal based on a ‘non-suitable location.’

Sioux Falls City Councilor Greg Neizert says a request for transfer was a probability.

“We expected this would be a defensive measure on the part of the applicant to move the license in case it was denied, and it was withdrawn,” said Greg Neizert, SF City Councilor.

He explained how a ‘suitable location’ will play a significant role in the decision.

“I do not think you’re going to have any controversy; I don’t think anyone has any issue with the business owner moving his license. Nobody had any issue with the business owner himself and so I have absolutely no problem with it,” said Neizert.

Neighborhood residents that have followed along with the ruling say they were thankful to have their voices heard.

“We have the right to kind of plan and zone our own communities a little bit, so I mean if the people spoke up and wanted to move things around, they have that right,” said Mike Zitterich, SF resident.

He remarked on the positive outcome he believes this could have could on all parties involved.

“I think this was the best move forward to be pro-business at the same time allowing them to have the say in moving,” said Zitterich.

Neizert discussing the video lottery aspect.

“Our rules in the city allow up to thirty machines at a casino. There are ten machines at this Happy Jacks Casino where the license is moving to. It is right behind the Western Mall by Scheels. So, it would become a thirty-machine casino moving the twenty over. So, it’s within our rules, I do not think we have any issue out there,” said Neizert.

The public hearing regarding the transfer will take place June 20th.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.