SiouxFalls.Business Report: Steel District project progress and Marmen expanding in Brandon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business visited Dakota News Now to talk about progress on the Steel District project in downtown Sioux Falls and a major manufacturer in Brandon expanding.

The nine-story office tower is starting to build out space for tenants – it’s 75 percent leased.

The building that wraps around the parking ramp is starting to get ready for new retailers.

Nearly all of that space is spoken for, so we’re anticipating announcements soon, including a restaurant and a boutique.

The hotel, the Canopy by Hilton, is on track ot open next year and is definitely taking shape.

This month, you’ll see a skywalk built to connect the parkng ramp with the office building, so the campus intself is really coming together.

More announcements about the park area around the project are expected this week.

Marmen Energy in Brandon broke ground today on a 15,000-square-food expansion to its facility.

Marmen is based in Canada. This is its only U.S. facility, and with the addition, it will be more than 260,000 square feet.

The demand here is being driven by federal funds supporting wind energy and more private sector interest in using wind energy.

The expansion will add 50 jobs, and most of those are welders, which can be hard to find.

Marmen has a umber of partnerships with area tech schools and is even bringing in high school students to intern and experience the industry.

The expansion is scheduled to be done this fall.

