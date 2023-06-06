Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SiouxFalls.Business Report: Steel District project progress and Marmen expanding in Brandon

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jodi Schwan with SiouxFalls.Business visited Dakota News Now to talk about progress on the Steel District project in downtown Sioux Falls and a major manufacturer in Brandon expanding.

The nine-story office tower is starting to build out space for tenants – it’s 75 percent leased.

The building that wraps around the parking ramp is starting to get ready for new retailers.

Nearly all of that space is spoken for, so we’re anticipating announcements soon, including a restaurant and a boutique.

The hotel, the Canopy by Hilton, is on track ot open next year and is definitely taking shape.

This month, you’ll see a skywalk built to connect the parkng ramp with the office building, so the campus intself is really coming together.

More announcements about the park area around the project are expected this week.

Marmen Energy in Brandon broke ground today on a 15,000-square-food expansion to its facility.

Marmen is based in Canada. This is its only U.S. facility, and with the addition, it will be more than 260,000 square feet.

The demand here is being driven by federal funds supporting wind energy and more private sector interest in using wind energy.

The expansion will add 50 jobs, and most of those are welders, which can be hard to find.

Marmen has a umber of partnerships with area tech schools and is even bringing in high school students to intern and experience the industry.

The expansion is scheduled to be done this fall.

To stay up to date with the latest local business headlines, visit SiouxFalls.Business.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Officials respond to Xylazine cases arriving in South Dakota
Officials respond to Xylazine cases arriving in South Dakota
Although open to the public, visitors will still need to be prescreened before being allowed to...
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society announces change to adoption policy
Miranda O'Bryan, KOTA Territory News and KEVN Black Hills Fox news anchor, was crowned Miss...
KOTA TV and KEVN news anchor crowned Miss South Dakota 2023
2 Sioux Falls men arrested after chasing & shooting at a vehicle, ramming police vehicle

Latest News

Sioux Falls Pride
Dakota News Now at 6:30
Sioux Falls Biz Report 6-6-23
The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission and Xcel Energy reached a settlement that lowers...
South Dakota PUC & Xcel Energy agree to 6% rate increase