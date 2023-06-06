South Dakota PUC & Xcel Energy agree to 6% rate increase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission and Xcel Energy reached a settlement that lowers the utility’s requested electric service rates.

The settlement occurred during the PUC’s meeting Tuesday.

Last year, Xcel Energy asked for approval to increase rates for electric service in its South Dakota territory by approximately $44.1 million annually or approximately 17.9%.

The company said a typical residential electric customer would see an increase of just under $20 per month.

The PUC says the approved electric rate represents an increase that is approximately 67.5% lower than the company originally requested.

The deal was reached through negotiations between PUC staff and Xcel Energy.

The approved rates will allow an estimated overall revenue increase of just under $14.4 million.

The PUC says a typical residential electric customer using 750 kWh per month will see an average bill increase of approximately $4.67 per month.

“The PUC team is a watchdog on behalf of South Dakota consumers, while ensuring state law is followed and applied through the process of setting just and reasonable utility rates. The result of the PUC’s thorough investigation into Xcel Energy’s request is this settlement that reflects South Dakota principles, fairness and consumer protection,” said Chairperson Kristie Fiegen. “As I considered the request, I focused on how Xcel can provide reliable service to meet the needs of its customers in our state, while respecting South Dakota, not Minnesota, values. Moreover, the agreement struck a strong chord with me by settling on a rate increase that is substantially lower than what the company originally requested,” she continued.

The settlement includes a plan to refund a portion of the interim rates that were implemented in January to customers with interest.

As part of the settlement, Xcel also agreed to a moratorium on additional base rate increases that will prevent the company from requesting an increase in base rates that would be effective prior to Jan. 1, 2026.

