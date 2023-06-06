State's first all-LGBTQ + choir set for debut concerts this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - June is Pride month. This week marks Pride week in Sioux Falls with the pride parade and festival set for Saturday.

However, history will be made on Thursday with the first concert performed by the first all-LGBTQ+ choir in South Dakota history.

John Gaskins takes us behind the voices.

The group is called the “Rainbow Chorus of Sioux Falls,” and the show is titled as its “Coming Out Concert.”

A fitting name for a group of all walks of life who are united in the joys of singing, and the experience of being out of the closet in a state rated as one of the worst in the country for LGBTQ-plus inclusivity.

“I’m always singing. If you don’t believe me, you can ask my daughter,” said singer Jenna Martin.

“I joined this group in hopes of forming new friendships and finding a place I call home in the gay community. Somewhere I am seen for who I am and not for who I was before coming out,” said Martin.

Jenna Martin has found that in the Rainbow Chorus. So has Oliver Merrill.

“I want to exist as myself in spaces, but I know I often have to tone myself down in order to feel safe. I don’t have to do that here. I feel loved.” said singer Oliver Merrill.

“Exactly five months ago, me and some people I know got together and were talking about how Sioux Falls doesn’t have an LGBTQI2S-plus choir,” said Rainbow chorus board president Collin Taphorn.

Nor were there many organized activities for the community beyond sports leagues, or places to meet new friends besides bars.

That’s what led Collin Taphorn to help form what he would describe as -

“A Motley bunch of quasi-capable singers and brought them together,” said Taphorn.

The chorus of 35 started practicing in early March, and has sang at Spirit of Peace church every Thursday night. They belt out popular Broadway and pop tunes about hope and love.

“My favorite song would definitely be Bridge Over Troubled Water,” said singer Kameron Nelson.

Kameron Nelson just completed his first session as South Dakota’s first ever openly gay male lawmaker.

“The work that I do throughout the year as a legislator certainly feels heavy and my community feels attacked sometimes,” said Nelson. “So, just to be able to share a connection through song and relieve some of that pain feels really good.”

Their first public performance came on Saturday, when they sang the National Anthem on Pride Night at the Sioux Falls Canaries game.

The next morning — a few songs at the Spirit of Peace weekly service.

”It’s really amazing what we’ve been able to put together in only a few months. // It’s not often, these spaces where we can come together and sing out loud and be proud, and to see that there’s been a lot of very overwhelming support for us, it’s been nice,” said Merrill.

“The love and compassion that is in this space when we’re syncing up, singing together, just means a lot. It definitely fills my cup,” said Nelson.

”I feel that our message is more than just ‘we sing and we’re here.’ It’s a message of inclusivity and being one with the people around you, regardless of your walk of life,” said Martin.

The Rainbow Chorus will be at First Congregational Church downtown on Thursday at 7 p.m.

On Friday, they’ll perform at the Levitt Concert series at 7.

Saturday, a show at the Sioux Falls Pride Festival at 11.

