State’s first LGBTQ+ choir to make concert debut during Pride Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representing a wide array of age, race, income, singing experience, and vocal levels, a group of 35 singers put their long, gentle, finishing touch on Cyndi Lauper’s ethereal 1985 chart-topping hit “True Colors.”

So don’t be afraid (don’t be afraid) to let them show — your true colors, true colors are beautiful (you’re beautiful, oh) — Like a rainbow.

With that, the Rainbow Chorus of Sioux Falls, which had just held its first practice together just three months ago in this venue — Spirit of Peace church — waited for the reaction to the first performance of a song it had rehearsed weekly.

It was a standing ovation, with some of the dozens of attendees wiping the tears from their eyes between claps.

“It’s really amazing what we’ve been able to put together in only a few months,” said Oliver Merrill, a baritone who had never before sang with a group in public.

“It’s not often, these spaces where we can come together and sing out loud and be proud, and to see that there’s been a lot of very overwhelming support for us, it’s been nice.”

The night before, South Dakota’s first-ever All-LGBTQ+ chorus made its public debut by singing the national anthem before the Sioux Falls Canaries home game, which marked the club’s fourth annual “Pride Night” event. That, too, also brought a rousing ovation.

June is Pride Month all around the world. This week marks Pride Week here in Sioux Falls.

On Thursday at First Congregational Church downtown — the one with the giant Pride flag that is unmistakable on the Sioux Falls skyline, year-round — the Rainbow Chorus will perform the first of three concerts in three days, performing all eight of their songs. On Friday, they’ll perform at the Levitt Shell downtown as part of the summer concert series. Saturday, a performance at the Sioux Falls Pride festival, shortly after the big parade.

The show is billed the “Coming Out Concert.”

It is a fitting title for a group of all walks of life who are united in the joys of singing, and the experience of being out of the closet in a state rated as one of the worst in the country for LGBTQ-plus inclusivity.

”I joined this group in hopes of forming new friendships and finding a place I call home in the gay community,” said alto Jenna Martin, who has lived in Sioux Falls her whole adult life. “Somewhere I am seen for who I am and not for who I was before coming out.”

Martin has found that in the Rainbow Chorus. So has Oliver Merrill.

“I want to exist as myself in spaces, but I know I often have to tone myself down in order to feel safe,” Merrill said. “I don’t have to do that here. I feel loved.”

Exactly five months ago, Collin Taphorn and some friends were hanging out and were talking about how, while Sioux Falls has a “strong, vibrant” LGBTQI2S+ community, it didn’t have regular, organized activities beyond bowling and softball leagues, nor a place for community members to make friends beyond gay-friendly downtown bars.

And there certainly wasn’t an All-LGBTQI2S+ singing choir in the entire state of South Dakota.

So, Taphorn and singing friend Beau McGregor, along with a few others, created the Rainbow Chorus and got the word out via Facebook. That’s how singers like Martin and Merrill found out about it.

Within two months, the choir leaders had determined their roster, which Taphorn calls “a motley bunch of quasi-capable singers.” Their first practice was in early March, and they have met every Thursday night ever since.

“Just a couple rehearsals ago, we started really melding together,” Taphorn said. “Yeah, it’s very exciting. We’re starting to sound like a true choir. And act like one, as well.”

Chemistry is always a concern when a large group of singers who have never performed together is formed. That concern evaporated quickly.

“Originally, we had our rehearsals be an hour long,” Taphorn said. “We were worried about being able to get all of our songs prepared in time for our concert, and so pretty early on, (directors asked), ‘how would you guys feel if we pushed it to an hour-and-a-half?’ And everyone just wanted to spend more time together.

“Everyone was for it. They’re just like, ‘Yes! We want to be here. We want to be doing this. They enjoy spending time together as a community.”

Taphorn said some show up early and talk. There is usually a break in the middle of practice where people “go around and form new friendships, and it’s always difficult pushing the last person out of the door.”

They belt out popular Broadway tunes, like “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman and “Seasons of Love” from Rent. There is the kids lullaby “This Little Light of Mine,” and pop ballads like “True Colors” from Cyndi Lauper. Most songs are about hope and love.

Kameron Nelson, who sings in the bass section, said his favorite song of the eight they will be performing at full concerts is “Bridge Over Troubled Water” by Simon and Garfunkel.

It has a profound and personal effect on Nelson, the 32-year-old who just completed his first session as South Dakota’s first ever openly gay male lawmaker. During that time, the legislature passed a pair of laws that helped continue to make

”The work that I do throughout the year as a legislator certainly feels heavy and my community feels attacked sometimes,” said Nelson, a Democrat representing House District 15, which spans the central part of Sioux Falls.

”So, just to be able to share a connection through song and relieve some of that pain feels really good.”

Asked to describe how far Sioux Falls and South Dakota has come in its treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, Taphorn took a long pause before mustering these words:

“As an openly gay person in Sioux Falls, I do have to worry about discrimination,” Taphorn said. “Not every day. No even every week or every month, but it’s definitely out there and it still exists. But, I truly believe in the goodness of humanity and the ability to people to grow and change, and accepting new people. I think it’s always going to be the right time to send the message.”

And what is that message?

”More than just ‘we sing and we’re here,’” Martin said. “It’s a message of inclusivity and being one with the people around you, regardless of your walk of life.”

“It’s really important for people to at least have the knowledge that we DO exist,” Merrill said. “I’m not a unicorn. I’m just a fact of life, as any other thing, as we all are. To see us come together, united, to be proud, hear about why we sing — it’s incredibly important.”

Nelson said this about the experience so far:

“I can definitely say that the love and compassion that is in this space when we’re syncing up, singing together, just means a lot. It definitely fills my cup.”

