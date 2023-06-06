Staying Hot, Spotty Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to continue to track more of those spotty showers and storms over the next several days. These short-lived showers and storms will be pretty similar to what we’ve been seeing the past week or so. Some of these storms could have some gusty winds and small hail.

Chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms will continue through the middle of this week. Not only will we keep chances for showers and storms around during the afternoon and evening hours, but we’ll be hot! Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. We’ll begin to cool down slightly during the middle of the week back to the lower to mid 80s.

Over the weekend, it looks like we will stay mostly dry with just a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Highs will cool off, too. We’ll be in the upper 70s and low 80s Saturday with mid to upper 70s Sunday. Highs next week should warm quickly back into the 80s.

