Stiegelmeiers to lead SDSU Hobo Day parade

Hobo Day is set for October 14.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - John and Laurie Stiegelmeier have been named grand marshals for the 111th Hobo Day parade at South Dakota State in October.

The event is set for October 14.

“All Jackrabbits start their collegiate journey with varying experiences and diverse backgrounds, yet each person’s path has led them to South Dakota State University. Hobo Day is a time when all friends, memories and relationships formed at SDSU are celebrated at the place where it all began—Brookings,” said Grand Pooba Marissa Vogt.

John Stiegelmeier retired in January after serving as head coach of the SDSU football program for 26 seasons. He led the football team to its first-ever NCAA Division 1 Football Championship Subdivision national title.

Outside of coaching, John and Laurie Stiegelmeier have been involved in a number of nonprofits, such as Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Feeding South Dakota.

“The Hobo Day program and university are excited to celebrate the Stiegelmeiers for the difference they have made for countless Jackrabbits—past, present and future,” Vogt said.

The 2023 Hobo Day Committee is made up of 18 students. Grand Pooba Vogt is a senior business economics major from Albert Lea, Minnesota. Members of the committee also include Charles Dendinger, Sarah Davids, Avery Dooley, Gracie Dose, Annie Feden, Elle Guthmiller, Victoria Hansen, Sarah Kastner, Claire Koenecke, Megan Linke, John Petersen, Ainsley Plack, Kordiea Rerick, Elizabeth Ross, Zoey Schentzel, Malia Schumacher, and Julia Thaden. The Hobo Day program is advised by Matilyn Kerr, program adviser for university traditions.

For more information on the university’s homecoming, visit sdstate.edu/hoboday.

