Thrills and spills on first Sunday night of June at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chase Randall, John Hoing and Blaine Stegenga produced feature victories at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during Growmark Lubricants Night.

Randall became the track’s first repeat winner in 2023 with his second Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars win. He led all 25 laps and held off 13th-starting Noah Gass to capture the triumph by 0.398 seconds.

“I got really lucky a couple of times there in traffic,” Randall said. “It was tricky being out in front with the holes. I was really struggling in (turns) three and four. I tried to be as aggressive as I could. You had to go right now and you couldn’t wait. It worked out for me.”

Four cautions in the final 15 laps kept Randall mostly out of thick traffic, which was wild on the elbows-up track whenever the leaders navigated through. Riley Goodno advanced into the runner-up position and stayed close to Randall until a miscue in turn two on Lap 22. Goodno hit a rut and got sideways. Gass had nowhere to go and made contact, but both drivers kept their race cars rolling as the final caution flag was being waved.

Gass advanced into second place for the restart. He closed within a car length of Randall heading into the final lap, but he was unable to find his way to the lead as his right rear tire was losing air.

“I told my guys I just wanted to come out here and have fun,” he said. “I got to third and Riley Goodno spun. I hit him and bent the wheel. Then I started losing air pressure and getting tighter and tighter and tighter.

“This is definitely a boost of confidence like we were hoping it’d be. I couldn’t be happier.”

Kaleb Johnson rounded out the podium for his best result of the season at the track.

“You never want to go backwards after drawing the pole, but after last weekend this is a huge step forward,” he said. “We just need to keep working and get better and better every week.”

Goodno, who restarted fourth after officials deemed that’s where he blended in during the final caution, ended fourth and Brooke Tatnell was fifth.

Randall was the quick qualifier before Dusty Zomer, Johnson and Cody Hansen picked up heat race wins.

Hoing earned his first-ever win at Huset’s Speedway in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division.

Brandon Ferguson led the first six laps before Hoing drove into the top spot on a restart on Lap 7. He then held off a spirited battle with Cory Yeigh as the duo raced side by side for much of the final few laps to win by 0.578 seconds.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “I could hear Cory knocking on the door. It’s pretty awesome being out here with all the big-name guys.”

Yeigh was second from the ninth starting spot with Tim Dann third, 11th-starting Colby Klaassen fourth and Ferguson fifth.

The heat races were won by Hoing, Ferguson and J.J. Zebell.

Stegenga scored his first career victory at Huset’s Speedway following misfortune for Tim Rustad, who led the first 18 circuits of the 20-lap Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series feature.

Rustad held the point for most of the feature, surviving two cautions and a red flag before he was involved in the final stoppage of the race. Trefer Waller was running a close second as the laps winded down. Waller made a run low in turns three and four coming to the white flag. Rustad, who entered the corner a half a car higher, aimed to exit the corner on the bottom. Waller’s right front and Rustad’s left rear collided, sending Waller into a series of flips on the frontstretch. The impact also forced Rustad to the work area because of damage, moving Stegenga from third into the lead.

He then held off a hard charging Jeremy Huish, who started 11th and maneuvered from fifth to second place during the green-white-checkered finish to win by 1.111 seconds.

“This one feels great,” said Stegenga, who started the race eighth. “It feels really cool to get another one this early in the season. We’ve got to keep the ball rolling.”

Dusty Ballenger finished third with points leader Cole Vanderheiden placing fourth and Trevor Serbus fifth.

Rustad, Waller, Bayley Ballenger and Dusty Ballenger scored heat race victories. Luke Nellis was the B Main winner.

The next event at Huset’s Speedway is Sunday for Frankman Motor Company Night presented by Harvey’s Roofing featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

GROWMARK LUBRICANTS NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 4, 2023) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall (2); 2. 20G-Noah Gass (13); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (1); 4. 22-Riley Goodno (4); 5. 16-Brooke Tatnell (7); 6. 09-Matt Juhl (10); 7. 24T-Christopher Thram (3); 8. 8H-Jade Hastings (12); 9. 6-Carson McCarl (14); 10. 13-Mark Dobmeier (8); 11. 10-Garet Williamson (20); 12. 4-Cody Hansen (9); 13. 11M-Brendan Mullen (15); 14. 47-Brant O’Banion (18); 15. (DNF) 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (11); 16. (DNF) 83-Justin Henderson (5); 17. (DNF) 5-Gage Pulkrabek (19); 18. (DNF) 101-Chuck McGillivray (16); 19. (DNF) 3J-Dusty Zomer (6); 20. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (22); 21. (DNF) 105-Cody Ihlen (21); 22. (DNF) 8-Micah Slendy (17); 23. (DNS) 01-Jim Enga.

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3J-Dusty Zomer (2); 2. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten (1); 3. 9-Chase Randall (4); 4. 09-Matt Juhl (3); 5. 20G-Noah Gass (5); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (6); 7. 47-Brant O’Banion (7); 8. (DNF) 17B-Ryan Bickett (8).

KND Safety Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (1); 2. 22-Riley Goodno (2); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (3); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (4); 5. 6-Carson McCarl (5); 6. 101-Chuck McGillivray (6); 7. 5-Gage Pulkrabek (7); 8. 01-Jim Enga (8).

Smith TI Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 4-Cody Hansen (1); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (2); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram (4); 4. 8H-Jade Hastings (5); 5. 8-Micah Slendy (7); 6. (DNF) 10-Garet Williamson (3); 7. (DNF) 105-Cody Ihlen (6).

Nordica Warehouses Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 9-Chase Randall, 00:10.702 (20); 2. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:10.832 (17); 3. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:10.843 (11); 4. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:10.847 (5); 5. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:10.856 (10); 6. 10-Garet Williamson, 00:10.865 (18); 7. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:10.869 (12); 8. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:10.870 (23); 9. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:10.931 (14); 10. 14H-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:10.983 (22); 11. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:10.996 (15); 12. 4-Cody Hansen, 00:11.046 (19); 13. 20G-Noah Gass, 00:11.056 (9); 14. 6-Carson McCarl, 00:11.109 (6); 15. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:11.236 (4); 16. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.338 (2); 17. 101-Chuck McGillivray, 00:11.371 (1); 18. 105-Cody Ihlen, 00:11.437 (21); 19. 47-Brant O’Banion, 00:11.465 (16); 20. 5-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:11.486 (7); 21. 8-Micah Slendy, 00:12.051 (3); 22. 01-Jim Enga, 00:12.344 (13); 23. 17B-Ryan Bickett (8).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (18 Laps): 1. 55-John Hoing (4); 2. 64-Cory Yeigh (9); 3. 40-Tim Dann (7); 4. 34K-Colby Klaassen (11); 5. 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 6. 3-Matt Steuerwald (14); 7. 12-Mike Chaney (10); 8. 98-Dan Jensen (6); 9. 14J-Jayke Glanzer (17); 10. 20K-Spenser Kalass (13); 11. 21-Ron Howe (18); 12. 33-Garet Deboer (16); 13. (DNF) 71-Zach Olivier (15); 14. (DNF) 21T-Trevor Tesch (2); 15. (DNF) 1K-Tyler Myers (12); 16. (DNF) 211-Tyler Zebell (19); 17. (DNF) 71X-Shaun Taylor (3); 18. (DNF) 29Z-JJ Zebell (8); 19. (DNF) 86-Tracy Halouska (5).

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55-John Hoing (3); 2. 64-Cory Yeigh (5); 3. 34K-Colby Klaassen (6); 4. 21T-Trevor Tesch (2); 5. (DNF) 14J-Jayke Glanzer (7); 6. (DNF) 21-Ron Howe (4); 7. (DNF) 211-Tyler Zebell (1).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 2. 86-Tracy Halouska (3); 3. 12-Mike Chaney (5); 4. 40-Tim Dann (4); 5. 20K-Spenser Kalass (2); 6. 71-Zach Olivier (6).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (4); 2. 71X-Shaun Taylor (2); 3. 98-Dan Jensen (3); 4. 1K-Tyler Myers (6); 5. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5); 6. 33-Garet Deboer (1).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 96-Blaine Stegenga (8); 2. 88J-Jeremy Huish (11); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (6); 4. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (10); 5. 10-Trevor Serbus (9); 6. 35-Sam Henderson (5); 7. 64-Andy Pake (17); 8. 17-Lee Goos Jr (19); 9. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 10. 74N-Luke Nellis (16); 11. 91-Andrew Sullivan (12); 12. 31-Koby Werkmeister (15); 13. F5-Tim Rustad (2); 14. 18D-Dalton Domagala (14); 15. (DNF) 28-Nicholas Winter (1); 16. (DNF) 32-Trefer Waller (4); 17. (DNF) 77-Taylor Ryan (13); 18. (DNF) 33-Trevor Smith (7); 19. (DNF) 23-Brandon Bosma (18); 20. (DNF) 4D-Logan Domagala (20).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 74N-Luke Nellis (2); 2. 64-Andy Pake (5); 3. 23-Brandon Bosma (9); 4. 17-Lee Goos Jr (7); 5. 4D-Logan Domagala (4); 6. 18-Corbin Erickson (13); 7. 12L-John Lambertz (10); 8. 1B-Brayden Wiese (3); 9. 80P-Jacob Peterson (8); 10. 28G-Gracyn Masur (6); 11. (DNF) 81-Jared Jansen (1); 12. (DNS) 97-Jackson Weber; 13. (DNS) 3K-Brandon Halverson.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. F5-Tim Rustad (2); 2. 10-Trevor Serbus (6); 3. 88J-Jeremy Huish (7); 4. 77-Taylor Ryan (3); 5. 81-Jared Jansen (5); 6. 1B-Brayden Wiese (1); 7. (DNF) 23-Brandon Bosma (4).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Trefer Waller (3); 2. 33-Trevor Smith (5); 3. 91-Andrew Sullivan (7); 4. (DNF) 17-Lee Goos Jr (6); 5. (DNF) 80P-Jacob Peterson (2); 6. (DNF) 12L-John Lambertz (4); 7. (DNS) 97-Jackson Weber.

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (2); 2. 35-Sam Henderson (4); 3. 15V-Cole Vanderheiden (6); 4. 18D-Dalton Domagala (1); 5. 74N-Luke Nellis (5); 6. 4D-Logan Domagala (7); 7. 64-Andy Pake (3).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (4); 2. 28-Nicholas Winter (1); 3. 96-Blaine Stegenga (5); 4. 31-Koby Werkmeister (3); 5. 28G-Gracyn Masur (7); 6. (DNF) 3K-Brandon Halverson (6); 7. (DNS) 18-Corbin Erickson.

2023 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars:

Chase Randall – 2 (May 21 and June 4); Kasey Kahne – 1 (May 28); and Garet Williamson – 1 (May 29)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

John Hoing – 1 (June 4); Zach Olivier – 1 (May 21); and J.J. Zebell – 1 (May 28)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Brandon Bosma – 1 (May 21); Tyler Rabenberg – 1 (May 29); Jay Russell – 1 (May 28); and Blaine Stegenga – 1 (June 4)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Frankman Motor Company Night presented by Harvey’s Roofing featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

