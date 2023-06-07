Avera Medical Minute
All hands and paws on deck for ‘Bed Bug Awareness Week’

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With summer comes an increase in travel and staying in various places.

This week is ‘Bedbug Awareness Week’ and it is all hands and paws on deck.

We’ve all heard the saying “‘sleep tight, don’t let the bed bugs bite” but the owner of Dakota Bedbug Detection, LLC Denise Patton says it could be a reality.

“They are way more common than people know. I would say three-quarters of the population in Sioux Falls has probably had them,” said Patton.

She says this inspired her and her husband to start their business with dogs assisting in detecting bedbugs.

“We really are a team, we go into somebody’s home for example, but it could be commercial too. We will go into a certain area and start by running the dog along obvious places, so baseboards, outlets, furniture, structures, things like that,” said Patton.

After determining if bedbugs are preset, the next step is contacting pest control to remove them.

Ryan Anderson, Owner of Anderson’s Pest Control says this is the best way to effectively get rid of the bugs.

“People try to use foggers, and sprays and dusts and it almost never works, you really need professional strength products and people that have done it before,” said Anderson.

He also explained why this is a great time to raise awareness.

“People are out more, people are traveling more, they’re coming back with bedbugs in their luggage. But you can get them anywhere you lean or sit down really,” said Anderson.

And while they are a pest, Patton says not to be too alarmed.

“They do not spread diseases, so that’s a good thing. Bedbugs are just a pest; nobody wants to share their bed with a bug we get that,” said Patton.

Both recommend checking under bedsheets or sedentary places if you suspect you have bedbugs.

