Canaries win 3rd straight as Sweeney has big game in Sioux City

Birds’ Darnell Sweeney leads his team to win over the X’s
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -Darnell Sweeney hit a go-ahead homerun with two outs in the seventh inning that put the Canaries in front for good Tuesday night as the Birds won 5-4 at Sioux City.

The Explorers opened the scoring with a solo homerun in the fourth inning before Sioux Falls struck for a pair of runs in the fifth. Ozzie Martinez scored from second base on a warning track flyout to tie the game before Sweeney delivered an RBI single.

Sioux City went back in front with two runs in the sixth inning but Wyatt Ulrich knotted things up at 3-3 with an RBI single in the seventh before crossing home plate on Sweeney’s longball.

Sioux City scored a run in the bottom of the ninth and got the winning run on base but Charlie Hasty struck out the side to earn his fourth save.

Martinez led Sioux Falls with three hits while Sweeney and Ulrich each added two. Brady Stover tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief to pick up his first win. The Canaries, now winners of three consecutive games, are 11-13 and will look to clinch the three-game series when the two teams meet Wednesday night at 7:05pm.

Game recap courtesy SF Canaries

