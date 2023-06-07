Downtown Sioux Falls announces Boutiques and Brews event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new event combining a shopping crawl and scavenger hunt is coming to downtown Sioux Falls later this month.

The Boutiques and Brews event will happen on June 24 and include 16 venues.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to put their detective skills to the test while exploring the heart of the city, discovering hidden treasures, and enjoying thriving retail and craft beer culture,” says the Downtown Sioux Falls Boutique District.

The scavenger hunt starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. In that time, participants will solve riddles and uncover clues at the following locations: Chelsea’s, Great Outdoor Store, Lauribelle’s, Layered Elements, Mint+Basil, MK Threads, Primp, Sticks and Steel, Terra Shepherd, Threads by Simply Perfect, Veza, Rose and Eugene Presents, Covert Artisan Ales, Glacial Lakes, Severance, and WoodGrain.

How it works

At each location, participants will have to solve a riddle to earn a raffle ticket. The more clues answered correctly, the greater the chances of winning luxury services, boutique apparel, and artisan gifts. As the event wraps up, all the raffle tickets will be pooled, and prize winners will be selected and announced during the evening’s afterparty at The Source in the Jones Building from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are delighted to introduce Boutiques and Brews to the community,” said Ondrea Stachel, the event’s organizer and owner of Veza boutique. “This event offers a fantastic opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in the essence of downtown Sioux Falls. It’s a day-long adventure filled with excitement, discovery, and the chance to win incredible prizes.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/Boutiques-and-Brews-SF.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.