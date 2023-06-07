Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Downtown Sioux Falls announces Boutiques and Brews event

A new event combining a shopping crawl and scavenger hunt is coming to downtown Sioux Falls...
A new event combining a shopping crawl and scavenger hunt is coming to downtown Sioux Falls later this month.(Downtown Sioux Falls Boutique District)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new event combining a shopping crawl and scavenger hunt is coming to downtown Sioux Falls later this month.

The Boutiques and Brews event will happen on June 24 and include 16 venues.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to put their detective skills to the test while exploring the heart of the city, discovering hidden treasures, and enjoying thriving retail and craft beer culture,” says the Downtown Sioux Falls Boutique District.

The scavenger hunt starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. In that time, participants will solve riddles and uncover clues at the following locations: Chelsea’s, Great Outdoor Store, Lauribelle’s, Layered Elements, Mint+Basil, MK Threads, Primp, Sticks and Steel, Terra Shepherd, Threads by Simply Perfect, Veza, Rose and Eugene Presents, Covert Artisan Ales, Glacial Lakes, Severance, and WoodGrain.

How it works

At each location, participants will have to solve a riddle to earn a raffle ticket. The more clues answered correctly, the greater the chances of winning luxury services, boutique apparel, and artisan gifts. As the event wraps up, all the raffle tickets will be pooled, and prize winners will be selected and announced during the evening’s afterparty at The Source in the Jones Building from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“We are delighted to introduce Boutiques and Brews to the community,” said Ondrea Stachel, the event’s organizer and owner of Veza boutique. “This event offers a fantastic opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in the essence of downtown Sioux Falls. It’s a day-long adventure filled with excitement, discovery, and the chance to win incredible prizes.”

For more information, visit bit.ly/Boutiques-and-Brews-SF.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Sioux Falls men arrested after chasing & shooting at a vehicle, ramming police vehicle
Ethan Orton was sentenced to life in prison Monday afternoon. He is eligible for parole after...
Cedar Rapids teen who murdered parents sentenced to life; eligible for parole after 50 years
Two former residents of the Great Plains Zoo have relocated to Florida and Oklahoma.
Rhino and giraffe leave Great Plains Zoo
Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Hobo Day is set for October 14.
Stiegelmeiers to lead SDSU Hobo Day parade

Latest News

Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announced partners to help finish two...
One Sioux Falls: gifts allow for completion of city projects
Names released in Jones County fatal car vs. motorcycle crash
Burgum Presidential Announcement Graphic
Gov. Burgum announces his bid live for the Republican presidential nomination
Sanford Health
Sanford Health recognizing Pride Month