Fine Arts for Friedreich’s Ataxia raising money through theater

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Director Lucas Schreck and actor Katherine Jones joined Dakota News Now to talk about a student-run organization raising money for Friedreich’s Ataxia research with “Carrie: the Musical” this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The show runs June 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion.

For tickets, visit here.

To learn more about the Fine Arts for Friedreich’s Ataxia organization, visit here. The group has also created a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for production costs.

Director Lucas Schrek and actor Katherine Jones joined Dakota News Now to talk about a student-run organization raising money for Friedreich’s Ataxia research with “Carrie the Musical” this weekend in Sioux Falls.(Fine Arts for Friedreich's Ataxia)

