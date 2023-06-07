Fine Arts for Friedreich’s Ataxia raising money through theater

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Director Lucas Schreck and actor Katherine Jones joined Dakota News Now to talk about a student-run organization raising money for Friedreich’s Ataxia research with “Carrie: the Musical” this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The show runs June 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and June 11 at 2 p.m. at the Washington Pavilion.

For tickets, visit here.

To learn more about the Fine Arts for Friedreich’s Ataxia organization, visit here. The group has also created a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise money for production costs.

