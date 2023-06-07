Firefighters respond to deck fire in central Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at a home in the 2600 block of S. Hawthorne Ave.

Responders were advised that a deck was on fire, and the fire was spreading inside the home.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the back of the home and inside.

A search was made inside the home to make sure everyone was out and to check whether the fire had spread.

Firefighters put out the deck fire in five minutes and spent another two hours on scene extinguishing hot spots.

There were no injuries. Authorities report that everyone safely exited the home before responders arrived.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with five fire trucks, three support vehicles, and 22 firefighters.

The fire is currently under investigation.

