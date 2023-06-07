Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Five displaced after Sioux Falls fire

Sioux Falls firefighters remove burnt mattresses from a home after an early morning fire.
Sioux Falls firefighters remove burnt mattresses from a home after an early morning fire.(KSFY Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Five people are displaced from their home after a fire in south-central Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning.

First responders with Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 600 block of S Prarie Avenue just before 7 a.m. The fire was put out quickly, and no one was injured. Sioux Falls police were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay with Dakota News Now for updates.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Sioux Falls men arrested after chasing & shooting at a vehicle, ramming police vehicle
Ethan Orton was sentenced to life in prison Monday afternoon. He is eligible for parole after...
Cedar Rapids teen who murdered parents sentenced to life; eligible for parole after 50 years
Two former residents of the Great Plains Zoo have relocated to Florida and Oklahoma.
Rhino and giraffe leave Great Plains Zoo
Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Hobo Day is set for October 14.
Stiegelmeiers to lead SDSU Hobo Day parade

Latest News

Along with a few other settlers, the Graffs moved next to existing neighbors. Native Americans...
Tribal repatriation: Tracing remains from Brandon
LUCKY LADY LICENSE TRANSFER
The district is now asking voters to approve a $17 million bond.
UPDATE: Bond measure approved for Mitchell School District
Pipeline Meeting Minnehaha County