Five displaced after Sioux Falls fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Five people are displaced from their home after a fire in south-central Sioux Falls early Wednesday morning.

First responders with Sioux Falls Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the 600 block of S Prarie Avenue just before 7 a.m. The fire was put out quickly, and no one was injured. Sioux Falls police were also on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay with Dakota News Now for updates.

