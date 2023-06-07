Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lobster trapper celebrates 103rd birthday, shows no signs of slowing down

Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.
Virginia Oliver, the Lobster Lady, recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.(Dave Dostie Photography via WABI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (Gray News) – Maine’s oldest working lobster trapper just turned 103 but has no plans of slowing down.

Virginia Oliver, of Rockland, celebrated her 103rd birthday Tuesday.

She has been lobstering on and off for over 90 years and is known as the Lobster Lady among locals.

Her story went viral when she was 101, and she has even had a children’s book written about her.

Appropriately titled “The Lobster Lady,” Alexandra Hinrichs tells a story about Oliver’s childhood growing up on the mainland in Maine.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Sioux Falls men arrested after chasing & shooting at a vehicle, ramming police vehicle
Ethan Orton was sentenced to life in prison Monday afternoon. He is eligible for parole after...
Cedar Rapids teen who murdered parents sentenced to life; eligible for parole after 50 years
Two former residents of the Great Plains Zoo have relocated to Florida and Oklahoma.
Rhino and giraffe leave Great Plains Zoo
Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Hobo Day is set for October 14.
Stiegelmeiers to lead SDSU Hobo Day parade

Latest News

Kilauea has begun erupting at Halemaumau Crater.
Kilauea volcano erupts again, creating spectacular glow
Susan Louise Lorincz was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of her neighbor.
White woman who fatally shot Black neighbor arrested in Florida
Chris Licht attends the 16th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of...
CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure
FILE - Professional wrestler The Iron Sheik was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.
Former WWF champion Iron Sheik dies at 81