Media Camp student’s interest in journalism a personal matter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, a group of high school students are taking part in the Dakota News Now Media Camp, and one of those campers said she wanted to be a part of it this year because the media is suppressed in her home country.

Shalom Kato is 16 years old and she’s spending part of the summer before her final year at Jefferson High School learning the ins and outs of journalism at Media Camp.

“The experience has been really enlightening. I’ve met new friends, people who are just as passionate as me in journalism,” Kato said.

Kato’s passion for journalism is deep-rooted, tracing back to her home country of Ethiopia.

“The issue over there was that you’re not allowed to criticize the government,” Kato explained. “You were allowed, but there would be consequences of that, like kidnapping, death, like horrendous things that could happen to you. And my parents telling me this and explaining why we came here and why they displaced their entire life, that really inspired me to go into journalism, especially investigative journalism, because of the premise of investigating corruption and showing the truth to people, especially in Ethiopia, with the second highest jailing of journalists in sub-Saharan African Countries.”

Kato said coming to America on a visa with her family opened her eyes to what freedom of speech really means, and gave her a newfound respect for freedom of the press.

“I really feel like the American press really inspired me and inspired my family to move here and respect the freedom of speech and be able to speak the truth,” said Kato.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.