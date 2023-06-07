Names released in Jones County fatal car vs. motorcycle crash

DRAPER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities have shared the identity of a motorcycle passenger who died when an SUV rear-ended a motorcycle near Draper, South Dakota, last week.

Officials report that a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2013 GMC Acadia were both traveling west on Interstate 90 near mile marker 204. The GMC Acadia rear-ended the motorcycle. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were thrown and came to rest on the shoulder of the roadway.

The driver of the motorcycle, 52-year-old Todd Daniel Brown, was taken to a hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries.

Debra Jean Bolk, 59, was a passenger on the motorcycle. She died as a result of her injuries.

The 16-year-old female driver of the GMC Acadia was not injured.

According to authorities, neither the driver nor the passenger of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. The driver of the GMC Acadia was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Charges are pending against the driver of the GMC Acadia.

