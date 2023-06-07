One person injured in Sioux Falls apartment fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person has been hospitalized following an apartment fire in west-central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene in the 2100 block of W 6th St. just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. First responders were able to contain the fire in the apartment where it had started. The injured victim’s condition is unknown at this time. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Stay with Dakota News Now for updates as more information becomes available.

