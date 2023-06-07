One Sioux Falls: gifts allow for completion of city projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken and Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday that gifts from the Lloyd family and T. Denny Sanford will allow for the completion of two projects in downtown Sioux Falls.

A dog park will be constructed at Jacobson Plaza thanks to a $1 million gift from the Lloyd family.

T. Denny Sanford will give up to $1.5 million for a splash pad at the park.

If the City Council approves, the dog park will be called Pawsible Park at Jacobson Plaza, and the splash pad will be named T. Denny Sanford Splash Pad at Jacobson Plaza.

Garry Jacobson — who along with Dianne Jacobson partnered with the City to bring an ice skating ribbon to downtown Sioux Falls — expressed gratitude for being able to give back to the community and for the contribution from the Lloyd family and T. Denny Sanford.

“These philanthropic gifts will avoid future disruption in this area as it allows us to build Jacobson Plaza simultaneously as the Sioux Steel development and third phase of the downtown River Greenway are constructed,” said Don Kearney, director of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation. “The Jacobson family’s generosity has been the catalyst to this regional project coming to life. They’re helping all families be able to have a unique outdoor park experience year-round.”

The City Council must first approve an additional $3 million for this project and will hear a first reading of this supplement at their meeting on June 13. “Bids for the estimated $16.5 million Jacobson Plaza are expected to open late this summer with construction starting this winter. The goal is to have skaters on the ice ribbon by early 2025,” says the City.

The Lloyd family will also give $750,000 to help build a plaza area along the Big Sioux riverfront with a shelter, sculpture, artificial turf, seating, and a selfie station.

“For my wife Pat and I, seeing the progress of downtown and the parks system has been nothing short of amazing, and we’re grateful to have played a part in it,” said Lloyd Companies co-founder Craig Lloyd. “We remember the days when this area was far from the vibrant place it is today, and we can’t wait to see it deliver even more for downtown and the broader Sioux Falls community.”

“In the last five years, we have seen historic public and private investment in downtown Sioux Falls, which would not be possible without incredible partners like the Jacobson family, the Lloyd family, and T. Denny Sanford,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “Continued investment into our community’s core truly takes a One Sioux Falls effort from people like this, which benefits not only our city today but future generations.”

The City says the third phase of construction on the downtown River Greenway is set to start in late fall and open early 2025.

