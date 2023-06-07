Recap of 4 State HS Golf championships in Pierre, RC and Watertown Tuesday

PIERRE, RAPID CITY AND WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Huron’s Bryn Huber played great golf Tuesday at the Girls State AA Tournament in Pierre. She shot a final round 70 good for a 2-day total of 145. But when she walked off the 18th green she had no idea a potential playoff might happen with first round lead Allison Meyerink of Mitchell who’s Kernels won the team title. They ended up tied after Allison bogeyed the final hole and on the first playoff hole, Bryn completed an amazing day of gold by dropping a long birdie putt for the win! Huron’s Bryn Huber says, “I was like oh crap lets go, like this is real and you’ve got to play. It was like you know don’t leave it short, give it a chance. I hit that and was like this is going to be close and it just went right in and I was in awe. It hasn’t hit me, it’s just unreal to me.”

At the Girls A in Rapid City at Meadowbrook, Rylan Horning of St. Thomas More won by 6 shots after a final round 74. Defending champ Olivia Sorle of Canton made a big charge on day 2 to finish in 2nd place. The SF Christian girls edged Vermillion by 8 shots for the team title.

In the Girls Class B at Cattail Crossing in Watertown it was Chester edging Bison/Hettinger/Scranton by 5 shots. But Bison’s Allison Kahler was medalist by 5 shots after going 76-75 for the two days. Brynn Roehrich of Clark/WL was runner-up with a 156 total and Miller’s Kaihlyn Anderberg and Jayce Pugh each shot 78′s and finished at 158.

In the Boys B also in Watertown at Prairie Winds GC the Gregory Gorillas won the team title by 29 shots and also had the medalist Eli Fogel who’s 73 helped him win by 1 shot over Wyatt Larson of McIntosh and 2 shots over Gavin Olson of Sully Buttes. Hanson finished 2nd in the team standings with Sully Buttes, Ethan and Ipswich all right behind.

GOLF RESULTS

Girls AA Golf @ Hillsview GC in Pierre

Mitchell 616, Aberdeen 619, RC Stevens 634, Watertown 642

Bryn Huber (Huron) 145 *won in playoff Allison Meyerink (Mitchell) 145, Olivia Braun (Aberdeen) 148

Girls A Golf @ Meadowbrook in Rapid City

SF Christian 687, Vermillion 695, STM 709, Dakota Valley 719

Rylan Horning (STM) 156, Olivia Sorlie (Canton) 162, Katie Betsworth (DV) 164, Stephanie Carr (Vermillion) 168

Girls B @ Cattail Crossing GC in Watertown

Chester 498, Bison-Hett/Scranton 503, Miller 514, Deubrook-538

Allison Kahler (Bison) 151, Brynn Roehrich (Clark/WL) 156, Kaihlyn Anderberg (Miller) 158, Jayce Pugh (Miller) 158

Boys B @ Prairie Winds in Watertown

Gregory 474, Hanson 503, Sully Buttes 507, Ethan 508, Ipswich 509

Eli Fogel (Gregory) 151, Wayatt Larson (McIntosh) 152, Gavin Olson (Sully Buttes) 153, Blake Larson (Wessington Springs) 160

