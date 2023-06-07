Avera Medical Minute
SF East sweeps Pierre in Legion doubleheader at Harmodon Park

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -SF East kept a perfect record in tact early in the South Dakota Legion schedule by sweeping a doubleheader from Pierre 11-2 and 5-4, It was a busy night in Legion Baseball. See the scores in the DNN scoreboard as Mitchell swept two from Huron, Brandon Valley split with SF West, Yankton took two from Watertown and Brookings and RC Post 22 split their 2 games.

