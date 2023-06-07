Avera Medical Minute
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Burgum has announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination

By Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
UPDATE: ND Governor Doug Burgum running for U.S. President

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is expected to announce his bid for the GOP presidential nomination Wednesday morning. We will have live coverage of the event on-air and streaming.

Previous Coverage:

