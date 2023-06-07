Trap shooting state tournament showcases the sport’s growing popularity

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Over 900 high school athletes will travel to Aberdeen this weekend to take aim at a state tournament title.

The 2023 South Dakota State High School Clay Target League State Tournament will be held June 8-11 at the Aberdeen Gun Club.

Aberdeen Gun Club President Jerry Brick said the popularity of the sport was dwindling just a decade ago, but that all changed once schools began sanctioning the activity.

”Back five or six years ago, when we started this, I think we only had maybe 40 competitors. Now, we’re going to have close to 1,000. So, it has really grown,” said Brick.

The reason might be because of the openness of the sport.

”The one thing about trap shooting is that anybody can do it. We even have what we call chair shooters in the wheelchairs that shoot. So, it’s boys, girls, men women, anybody can do it, and you can do it up until your eighties,” said Brick.

Aberdeen Central sanctioned the activity in 2017, and will be one of 48 schools competing in the trap shooting state tournament. Coach Corrie Sprinkel said there are currently 34 members on the team.

”Anyone can participate in state. We have kids ranging from seniors all the way down to sixth graders who are able to participate,” said Sprinkel.

Sprinkel said all skill levels are accepted on the team.

“I think it’s a wide range of kids that are interested in the sport. There are a lot of kids that are shooters or have that interest in the outdoors, hunting, that sort of thing. But then, there’s also kids that don’t have those opportunities. We welcome everyone in any skillset to participate,” said Sprinkel.

For those interested in joining a trap shooting league, Sprinkel said attending the state tournament would be a great way to get a sneak peek.

”Absolutely, people can come out and watch. Especially, maybe those kids that haven’t had an opportunity and they’re interested in what it might look for them in the future,” said Sprinkel.

Skeet shooting will begin June 8th at 8 a.m. and trap shooting begins June 10th. Opening ceremonies begin at 7:45 a.m.

