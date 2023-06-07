Tribal repatriation: Tracing remains from Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Go to any museum and you’ll find artifacts that tell us about our past. That includes many items from South Dakota tribes.

A federal law now mandates that Native American belongings be offered back to the tribes. Now, many museums and other institutions are returning them. It’s called repatriation.

If you’ve ever been golfing in Brandon or visited McCarty Park, you’ve been on land teeming with history that dates back to when Native Americans called the area home.

Today, we look at an immigrant family that settled in the area and made friends with Native Americans who lived nearby.

We also present to you a mystery our I-Team helped to solve over 90 years later.

When looking across a landscape, do you ever try to picture what it looked like hundreds of years ago?

Augustana professor emeritus Adrien Hannus says some have a misconception.

“This was not an empty continent when the Europeans arrived,” Hannus said. “It was a continent teeming with millions of people.”

In 1873, Nels Nelson Graff and his wife Elise built the first permanent wooden-structure home in the township where Brandon is now located. The structure sits at Pioneer Park, a few blocks away from the original location.

Along with a few other settlers, the Graffs moved next to existing neighbors. Native Americans lived in a nearby settlement.

Miles Graff, a grandson of Nels, documented the friendly interactions with their neighbors. The book is now with the Brandon Historical Society and President Jeremy Risty.

“The Indians used to camp on the bottom land where the river makes a horseshoe bend,” said Risty. “Many Scandanavians have very blonde hair when they are young. I suppose they were superstitious as they rubbed their heads for good luck.”

The Graffs lived off the land and bathed in Split Rock Creek, just as their Indian neighbors did. As the third generation of the Graff family grew in age, a discovery was made.

“My brother Robert discovered Indian bones, likely an Indian burial ground where the river had eroded the bank and exposed the bones,” said Risty. “They now reside at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.”

The story creates questions. Where are the remains now? How did the person die? So we went on a journey to find out more. The final conclusion was unexpected to everyone involved. Coming up, see what we discovered and see how a South Dakota tribe honors belongings and ancestor remains returned back home.

Part 2

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

To a novice collector, finding pottery, moccasins or ancestral remains may be a point of curiosity, but to the South Dakota tribes, they are sacred.

In the 1930s, Robert Graff discovered Indian remains on land near Split Rock Creek in Brandon — land their family settled three generations earlier. They turned them over to USD.

Flandreau Tribal Historian Garrie Kills A Hundred says every item is treasured.

“From someone just walking along and finding relics, remains, objects, moccasins. To us, it’s just like a headstone. They’re just as important as skeletal objects,” said Kills A Hundred.

More than 40 years ago, South Dakota established the Vermillion Accord — a protocl to return relics to the tribes. This paved the way for a national protocol, the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA).

The priority today is leaving things undisturbed.

Faith Spotted Eagle of the Yankton Sioux tribe points to the shore of Lake Francis case.

“Ran across some burials right over there. And our belief now is not to move them because why would we move them? They chose to be buried there,” said Spotted Eagle. “They chose to go back to the spirit world at that portal. And so our recommendation is don’t move them.”

State archeologist Cassie Vogt agrees.

“The gold standard is to rebury in place or as close as possible to that location so that we’re not physically taking those remains away from where they are and then starting the NAGFRA process from there,” said Vogt. “We kind of want to keep them in the ground where they’re at.”

The origins of some items are unclear when they are returned from museums, institutions or personal collections. They can’t be buried where they were found, but they can be returned to the tribes.

“No questions at all. No question because even if it’s not affiliated to our tribes, we’ve made alliances, and we’ve made methods to where I can contact my neighbors — go all around the state and say, ‘Hey, come look at this.’ Somebody will know,” said Kills a Hundred.

Any sacred items or relative remains that return to Flandreau are buried at the local cemetery.

So what about the Native American remains found by the Graff family along the banks of Split Rock Creek in the 1930s?

USD has no record of them. Anything at USD was later turned over to the state archeology department.

“There’s nothing specifically tying things to the Graff family — neither Miles or his brother Robert,” said Vogt.

Vogt says there’s a chance the remains were buried with a grouping of undocumented items back in the ‘80s.

But just as we thought we had reached a dead end about the Graffs’ discovery, we received a phone call. A descendant from another settler told us a family secret of how his great-grandfather got into an argument with a Native American man, shot and killed him, then buried him. The claim was self-defense.

Decades later, the Graff family, not knowing of the murder, discovered the remains that had resurfaced at that same location.

Although we may never know the real story about what happened to that man near Brandon or the final resting place of his remains, we can learn from the past and understand the significance of it. Working with the tribes to repatriate the sacred objects is crucial.

“Relationship building and being transparent and getting these items back to who they belong to, which isn’t us,” said Vogt.

“We would like to bury that to give that back to the spirits of families,” said Kills A Hundred.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.