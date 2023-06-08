Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, June 7th

Women’s Football, Plays, Legion, Augie Baseball and Canaries
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards host their final regular season women’s football game Saturday at Harrisburg. Pipestone makes 7th straight State Softball appearance Thursday. Top Plays from the past week. Renner downs Mitchell in Legion Baseball. Drew Dirksen talks about the Augie baseball season that took his team to the College World Series and the Canaries can’t hold a big lead in the 6th inning in loss at Sioux City.

